The director general of the National Police, Francisco Pardo, will have to declare as being investigated for his alleged criminal responsibility in the management of the material resources of the agents during the first wave of the pandemic. The Provincial Court of Madrid has partially upheld the appeal filed by the professional association JUPOL before the refusal of the investigating court number 34 to admit his complaint for processing.

The court considers that there are indications to process the criminal action against the director of the Police and the deputy director general of Human Resources and Training, Pilar Allué, for crimes against safety and hygiene at work, typified in articles 316 and 318 of the Code Criminal and that carry stunted prison sentences: from six months to three years.

The Chamber chaired by magistrate María José García has focused on the January 2020 report of the Chief of Occupational Risk Prevention, José Antonio Nieto, who was removed from his position by the General Directorate of the Police just before decreeing the first state of alarm. He warned of the lack of material means to face the effects of the coronavirus, as it would later happen.

The initial complaint was also directed against the Government delegate in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, the Secretary of State for Security, Rafael Pérez, or the director of the Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Center of the Ministry of Health, Fernando Simón. However, the Provincial Court understands that it is not appropriate to take a statement from these high officials of the administration in view of other judicial pronouncements, in reference to the resolution of the Supreme Court that filed the complaints filed against the Government.

“Ignored and neglected”



This case that will now be investigated by the Court of Instruction number 34 of Madrid will have against the Prosecutor’s Office, which does not appreciate criminal evidence in the JUPOL complaint. The order of the higher instance known today, for its part, states that Royal Decree 2/2006, of January 16, establishes rules on the prevention of occupational risks, in relation to “corrective measures for non-compliance” in this matter.

The complaint points out that “possibly it was ignored”, both the Occupational Hazards report of January 24, 2020, which specified the materials that had to be acquired and supplied to the agents, as well as a multitude of personal requests and from delegates of Prevention of Labor Risks, “which were silenced and of course neglected.”