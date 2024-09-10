Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Director Destin Cretton to Direct Spider-Man

Destin Daniel Cretton has been appointed director of the film “Spider-Man 4”. reports edition of The Hollywood Reporter.

The author of another Marvel project, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will take on a new project about the adventures of a superhero played by Tom Holland. Filming is expected to begin in early 2025.

Earlier it became known that Marvel Studios is preparing to release a new animated series about Spider-Man.