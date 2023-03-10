The director of the Moscow school said that the reason for the fight of the tenth graders was the correspondence

Director of the Moscow school “Novokosino” Viktor Dyachkov said that the reason for the quarrel among the tenth graders was the correspondence in the chat. He revealed the details of the conflict, as a result of which one of the teenagers was taken to intensive care, in an interview with Lenta.ru.

The man explained that after the correspondence, the schoolchildren entered into a verbal skirmish, which turned into a fight. The teenagers were separated by teachers and other students.

“In view of the visible injuries of one of the participants in the fight, the school staff called an ambulance. The ambulance doctor, together with the mother of the victim, decided on the need for hospitalization, ”said the director, adding that at the moment the teenager is in the hospital.

Employees of the educational institution organized an internal investigation, and preventive measures are being taken with students.

The fight between Moscow schoolchildren, as a result of which one of the students ended up in intensive care with a closed craniocerebral injury, became known earlier on March 9. According to REN TV, the conflict broke out due to insulting parents. It is known that both schoolchildren are positively characterized by the place of study and place of residence, and are also not included in any records.

