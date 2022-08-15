The firing of a fireworks castle on April 26, 2014 ended up burning the mountain of the town and several houses
The wind plays very dirty tricks on the Cullera authorities. And Andreu Piqueras, current director of the Medusa, knows it well and, in his day, was charged when he was a popular party councilor when former mayor Ernesto Sanjuán authorized the firing of a fireworks display that ended up burning the mountain and several houses.
That negligence,
#director #Medusa #imputed #councilor #negligence #castle #Cullera
Leave a Reply