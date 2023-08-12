













That is what the filmmaker Nia DaCosta stated in an interview that is included in Total Film magazine, which will go on sale on August 17. The writers’ and actors’ strike in Hollywood restricts such comments.

But it is quite probable that what was said by the director of The Marvels come from before due to the times handled within the editorials.

The first thing he commented was ‘I think the fatigue [por cintas de] superheroes absolutely exist’.

Then, he highlighted how different this film is from other Marvel Studios. Nia DaCosta stated ‘the biggest difference from other MCU movies is that it’s really crazy and silly’.

Why will The Marvels be different?

The filmmaker highlighted ‘The worlds we go to in this film are different from others you’ve seen in the MCU. Bright worlds you haven’t seen before’.

In addition to the director of The Marvels spoke producer Mary Livanos. She said ‘Avengers films are epic conclusions to storytelling chapters [continua]while this is a team-up within the narrative that we didn’t necessarily expect for Marvel’.

To the above, Livanos added ‘Usually you wait for characters that all appear together in the Avengers movies’.

The executive producer ended by saying ‘we were excited to design a team with characters that women from all walks of life could relate to’.

But to see the result of his work, we will have to wait until November 10, which is when it will have its premiere. The Marvels.

