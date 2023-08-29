“From August 30 to September 3, the Managing Director will visit China to engage in bilateral talks with the Chinese leadership team,” an IMF spokeswoman said in a statement.

Georgieva visited China in March, where she participated in a forum organized by the Chinese government. At the time, she particularly hailed the strong contribution the Asian giant will make to global growth in 2023, and urged Beijing to rebalance its economy towards consumption.

The International Monetary Fund expects a 5.2 percent increase in China’s GDP this year.

After her visit to China, Kristalina Georgieva will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia (from September 4 to 7), where she will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Leaders’ Summit.

Then head to New Delhi (from September 8 to 10), to attend the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit that brings together 19 of the world’s largest economies in addition to the European Union.