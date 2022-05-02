Last week it was announced that the director of fast and furious 10 he was leaving his position, something that really disappointed the fans, because he had done a great job with the franchise. And now, after conducting an exhaustive search, it seems that they have found a replacement, a person who will surely be familiar to fans of Marvel.

the chosen one is louis leterrierwho more than 10 years ago directed The Incredible Hulk with the actor Edward Nortona project that apparently continues to be part of the UCM despite the problems. Universal Pictures he had it in his sights when Lin announced his resignation, being the first option. This led to louis to sign immediately to start work.

in the pastLeterrier directed movies like Unleashed Y Clash of the Titansas well as programs Netflix where are they Lupine Y The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. That implies that it falls perfectly within the approach of Fast and furioussince all his works to this day are unbridled action and special effects.

In related news, the reason why justin lin, beyond his comment referring to “creative differences”. She would actually have to do with a leading actor in the cast. To consult all the information about it, we leave you a link here.

editor’s note: Universal wasted no time finding someone. It’s understandable, after all, every day since Lin’s resignation, the company lost a few dollars because of the active contract held by the other participants in the big-budget project.

Via: IGN