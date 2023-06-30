Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday that the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, will visit Japan from the fourth to the seventh of July to inspect the Fukushima nuclear power plant.
Japan plans to release water from Tokyo Electric Power’s Fukushima plant into the sea this summer, raising concerns in neighboring countries. The plant was destroyed during the 2011 nuclear disaster.
