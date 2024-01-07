The director of the film “Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves,” Oleg Ryabokon, died in St. Petersburg at the age of 84. The portal reported this on January 7 78.ru.

As the media learned, no external signs of violent death were found in the Honored Artist of the Russian Federation. The cause of his death has not yet been reported.

Oleg Ryabokon was born in 1939. In 1961, he graduated from the Leningrad Military Mechanical Institute, and in 1972, from the acting and directing department of the Leningrad State Institute of Theater, Music and Cinematography (LGITMiK). He was a member of the Union of Cinematographers of the Russian Federation and the Union of Theater Workers of Russia.

Since 2008, he has also been a master of the course “Directing Television Programs” at the St. Petersburg State Institute of Film and Television.

The director left brilliant works in the history of Russian cinema. Ryabokon became known to viewers thanks to the film “Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves,” filmed in 1983. The main roles in the film were played by Oleg Tabakov, Armen Dzhigarkhanyan, Tatyana Nikitina and Veniamin Smekhov. In addition, his rich filmography includes such musical films and television plays as “One for All!”, “And I’m Coming,” “Physicists”, “Beautiful Elena”, some of which feature songs based on his own poems .