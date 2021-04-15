Ignacio Previgliano, director of the Fernández Hospital, expressed his strong disagreement with the restrictions announced this Wednesday by Alberto Fernández to contain the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Argentina.

“I had to close the windows because of the pot here. We are in a state of siege, with the Army in the street“, said Previgliano about the reaction to the measures for the AMBA.

The doctor considered “Very strong” the measures and assured that the Buenos Aires hospital system is not saturated.

“I really believe that they are very strong measures that impact. The level of contagion is high but the public system of the hospitals of the City of Buenos Aires it is not in saturation situation“, said the director of Fernández in statements to IP.

According to the director of the Fernández Hospital, the Buenos Aires public health system is not saturated.Photo Andrés D’Elia

Previgliano’s pronouncement came minutes after the President increased restrictions on circulation due to the rise in coronavirus infections, which this Wednesday exceeded 25 thousand cases in 24 hours.

In a televised message, Alberto Fernández announced the suspension of face-to-face classes at the three educational levels at the AMBA, from April 19 to 30.

In addition, he confirmed measures that will take effect on Friday at 0.

It extended the hours of prohibition of movement: it will be from 20 to 6 in the morning. The commercial activity must close at 19 (restaurants and bars may deliver after that time).

It also suspended recreational, social, cultural, sports and religious activities in closed places.

