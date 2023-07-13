The general director of Traffic, Pere Navarro, confirmed this Thursday that tolls will reach Spanish highways in 2024 “by imposition of Brussels.” A measure that is included in the Recovery Plan that gives access to European funds, but that in recent years has been delayed due to the lack of agreement between the different political groups to implement it.

“I can tell you that next year we will have to put tolls, Brussels demands it,” Navarro said during an interview on TV3, in which he made it clear that it is “a great issue for an agreement between the two big parties,” advocating to prevent the issue from entering the electoral campaign. But nothing is further from his wishes. Especially after the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, did not rule on the arrival of payment for use before the accusation of the PP candidate, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, during the face-to-face debate last Monday.

The annex published by Brussels refers, specifically, to reform 4 (C28.R4) in which fiscal measures are analyzed to contribute to the ecological transition. As stated in the Recovery Plan, Brussels recalls that the committed measures include a tax on waste, on non-reusable plastics, or “taxes and payments related to mobility, such as road tolls and registration of vehicles”. The text makes it clear that “the implementation of these measures must be completed by June 30, 2022.”