Estefanía Colmenares, the director of The opinion de Cúcuta, the main newspaper in the department of Norte de Santander, has denounced that on Wednesday afternoon she received threats in WhatsApp messages from an unknown number, in which they put a price on her head and declared her a military objective. “Although the reasons behind this threat are unknown, we consider it important to make them public as a rejection mechanism and to reiterate our commitment to journalism, to the truth, and to investigations that can combat corruption,” Colmenares wrote on his social networks. who has received an avalanche of solidarity from colleagues, media and public figures.

He newspaper of the main city on the border with Venezuela recalled this Thursday that in recent weeks it has followed up on the complaints that have been made known about the irregularities surrounding the hospitalization of former mayor Ramiro Suárez Corzo, convicted of homicide, who continues to project a long Shadow over the politics of Cucuta. Various sources point to him participating in the campaign for the regional elections in October from the 11th floor of the Erasmo Meoz University Hospital (Huem), where he remains confined.

“From that hospital, as we told it, the condemned ex-mayor has been managing the political campaign,” said journalist Daniel Coronell on Wednesday, who has denounced that at the last moment the Prosecutor’s Office prevented Suárez Corzo’s transfer to Bogotá. “Or rather, several political campaigns for deputies, councilors and also those of Leonardo Jácome for the Mayor’s Office of Cúcuta and William Villamizar for the Governor’s Office of Norte de Santander”, detailed in his daily report in W Radius.

The threat to Estefanía Colmenares “is even more worrying considering the context of the upcoming regional elections, since these high levels of violence against the press could promote self-censorship of the media and interfere with the information that citizens receive about candidates and campaigns. policies,” said the Foundation for Press Freedom (FLIP) in a statement rejecting these intimidating messages, as did the Ombudsman’s Office.

“This environment of violence, pressure and hostility against the regional press is indicative of the risk to which journalists who cover electoral issues are exposed,” adds FLIP, insisting on “the need for a clear and timely articulation between the Ministry of the Interior, the Public Force, the National Protection Unit (UNP) and the Prosecutor’s Office to address this risk, based on institutional support strategies, at all levels, for journalistic work and including the implementation of protection measures for journalists at high risk”.

The foundation has documented in the last six years at least 10 threats and other attacks directed at journalists from The opinion. Norte de Santander, on a convulsed border, is one of the places hardest hit by the armed conflict of more than half a century that Colombia seeks to leave behind, and the Cúcuta newspaper has suffered violence on more than one occasion. In 1993, the director and founder of the newspaper, Eustorgio Colmenares Baptista, Estefanía’s grandfather, was assassinated by the ELN guerrillas in a crime that was declared a crime against humanity.

In the 2019 elections, FLIP reported 44 violations of press freedom, including 12 threats against journalists. It is an affectation to the functioning of democracy, as the Electoral Observation Mission warns in its report on risk maps: “It is important to guarantee the journalistic activity of the media during this period, since the work of the press, under of equity, contributes to the plurality of information. This plurality is necessary in any democracy so that citizens have the greatest amount of information available at the time of political deliberation”, affirms the NGO.

