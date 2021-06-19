Crocodiles that escaped from the aquaterrariums in the flooded Yalta crocodilarium had to be caught by hand. About this on Instagram reported the owner of the establishment is Viktor Zhilenko.

He reassured the local residents that none of the pets had escaped outside the premises. “Crocodile fishing continues. It is not an easy task to catch crocodiles. We have already caught 30 of them, but still zhmenya is floating free, ”Zhilenko added.

He also posted a video showing how employees grab crocodiles by the mouth and tail and pull them out of the water.

On the night of June 17, a cyclone over Crimea caused heavy rains and an increase in the northwest wind, which is why an emergency regime was declared in the region. Kerch and neighboring areas in the east of the peninsula are flooded. In Yalta, as a result of the disaster, one person died, 11 were injured. Also 13 hotels were flooded, of two tourists were evacuated. The infrastructure of the beaches has been damaged. Now the territory is being cleared, electricity and water supply, as well as gas supply are being restored. The water in Yalta itself left the streets in the late afternoon.