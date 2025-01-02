The PP demands in Congress to know what type of devices were purchased and who received them
The director of the CNIO, María Blasco, spent almost 300,000 euros in at least three years to buy Apple devices without being informed of their destination, their beneficiaries and the need that the National Cancer Research Center had to access …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#director #CNIO #spent #euros #Apple #accessories
Leave a Reply