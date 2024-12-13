The director of the National Center for Cancer Research, María Blasco, has placed her position at the disposal of the Government after suspicions that point to the spending of significant amounts of its funds on artistic promotion activities. The complaint, published by ABCagrees that the center’s research teams are outdated, according to the center’s workers, who highlight that they have few means to undertake their work. Blasco has blamed the Government for this situation and has resigned.

The Government’s response has not been long in coming. The Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morant, defended the activities and management of the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO), and stated that she will “never” speak “badly” or contribute “to the discredit” of a research center such as this. The minister pointed out that the CNIO is “one of the best research centers” in Spain and that, “of course, the Government will continue working” so that it has all the “necessary instruments to continue doing the best science.”

However, the Government’s version does not coincide with the complaints published in the media nor with the resignation of Blasco, who would not have left his position if the situation were good. It is worth remembering that the leader of the CNIO has been at the head of the institution since 2011 and that her position, which is renewed every five years, would expire in 2026.

And the complaint published in ABC It is direct. The CNIO spent almost one million euros to buy works of art and hire specialized personnel in this field. This medium also points out that the institution has promoted art exhibitions that have toured different cities around the world.