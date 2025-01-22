María Blasco will continue to lead the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO), at least until next January 29, when an extraordinary meeting of its board will decide whether or not the explanations of the scientific director of the public organization are sufficient and she deserves to remain. in the position he has held since 2011. Until then, Blasco refuses to resign, as he confirmed yesterday, it is said victim of harassment for being a woman and blames the managing director, Juan Arroyo, who has “economic and contracting powers”, for all possible irregularities that may have occurred.

Blasco has been in the eye of the hurricane since the information published by this newspaper revealed anomalies in the management of this institution dependent on the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities, such as spending millions on artistic activities outside the original purpose of the center, travel of its staff or irregularities detected in its contract.

In a press conference called to clarify the “latest news published about his management,” Blasco told the media to be victim of “hoaxes” and a “discredit campaign” to avoid explaining the extremes of that information. He did not clarify, for example, what happened to the 90,000 euros more that he collected irregularly for three years, according to the information that appears in the Annual Accounts Audit that the General Intervention of the State Administration (IGAE) carried out on the public body. in 2019). “My contract is legal, approved by the board,” he concluded.

She did elaborate more in her response when asked about the complaints from different staff at the center for alleged cases of workplace harassment from 2013 to the current year of 2025. According to the documentation to which ABC had access, in that period there were at least ten complaints for situations of alleged workplace harassment in different extremes and in different versions. The complaints made in some cases speak of “degrading, racist, offensive treatment and workplace and psychological harassment.”









Blasco pointed out that these are accusations of “extreme seriousness” and assured: “I have certainly not harassed anyone in my life.” However, he admitted to having received a complaint recently precisely for workplace harassment, but which was settled as “there was no workplace or moral harassment and no abuse of authority could be determined,” and he said he was not aware of any other.

At this point, she reported that she is the one who is being the victim of a “campaign of harassment” and “bullying” for the simple fact of being a woman in a managerial positionalthough the origin has not been clarified. “I am being the victim of a harassment campaign that has all the ingredients, such as denigrating my image, that of my family, not highlighting any of my scientific achievements or my achievements about CNIO,” he stressed.