The director of the CNI, Paz Esteban, has admitted in the official secrets commission this Thursday that the Spanish secret services spied on the president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonés, but that they always did so with judicial authorization. The head of the regional Executive is one of the 18 characters from the Catalan secessionist world that Esteban has recognized that they were punctured by the secret services with the approval of the Supreme Court. The head of ‘La Casa’ has completely disassociated herself from the espionage of the other forty Catalan politicians, lawyers and activists who, according to Citizen Lab, were monitored with the Pegasus system.

It was not a “political” espionage, there was at all times judicial control and above all, there was not a “massive and indiscriminate” intervention of cell phones of the Catalan independence world as pointed out in the report of the Canadian specialists that 20 days ago detonated the scandal to the claim that a total of 61 politicians, lawyers, journalists and activists had been spied on with Pegasus. Paz Esteban has not left those three lines. In a meeting of more than three hours, very tense and full of reproaches for the lack of specificity of the director of the CNI. She is more, the highest person in charge of ‘The House’, she has even avoided referring to Pegasus expressly with the argument that the law does not allow her to talk about specific practices, which has made it even more complicated to clarify many of the gaps on this plot.

In addition to Aragonès (who is not known if he was watched before becoming president or as head of government), the head of Spanish espionage has admitted that 17 other independentists were spied on, most of them from Carles Puigdemont’s entourage in Waterloo.

Esteban has insisted ad nauseam that each and every one of the CNI’s interventions to the independence movement had the “individualized” authorization by the competent Supreme Court judge, Pablo Lucas Murillo after a “motivated” request. And he has shown the deputies documentation to try to demonstrate that the secret services always acted under the “legality” that the high court gave him.

In any case, the head of ‘La Casa’ has remarked that the espionage was never related to the professional activities or political representation of the independentistas.

“Other state services”



According to sources close to those attending the closed-door meeting this Thursday, regarding the other 40 hacks of characters from the secessionist sphere of which he has said he knows nothing, he has pointed out that they could be the responsibility of a foreign country or of “other services of the State”, which he has not specified, that they would have technology similar to Israeli malware. Be that as it may, he has denied that these other interventions for which he has not claimed responsibility are the work of “uncontrolled elements” of the State.

During the meeting, the head of the secret services also confirmed the espionage of Pedro Sánchez and Margarita Robles and pointed out that the main hypothesis is that a “foreign country” is behind it, while refusing to single out Morocco. In any case, the matter of hacking the terminals of the president and the minister has only occupied a tiny part of the time, as confirmed by various attendees.

Democratic Tsunami



Apart from the espionage of Aragonès, most of the monitoring of independentistas recognized by Esteban in Congress – State security sources confirmed to this newspaper this Thursday – are related to the investigation that the CNI launched in 2019 on the leaders and prominent activists of Tsunami Democràtic, the mysterious platform created in September of that year on the eve of the ‘procés’ ruling and which the intelligence services suspected was behind the serious incidents that broke out after in October that year the ruling that sentenced nine of the twelve pro-independence politicians who sat on the bench to prison was known.

Always according to State security sources, from the beginning there were indications of Tsunami’s relationship with Puigdemont’s entourage in Belgium, which is why they began to spy on the closest circle of the then former president. The seriousness of those actions, the sophistication of the technological systems used for the calls and the “solid indications” that the Russian intelligence services were “interfering” in this crisis encouraged by the Tsunami were what prompted the CNI to request the endorsement of the Supreme to use Pegasus to hack the smartphones of the activists of that group and computer scientists of the platform.