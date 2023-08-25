The director of the British Museum, the German Hartwig Fischer, has announced this Friday his resignation, immediately, due to the scandal of the innumerable pieces stolen over the years by a member of the staff. In addition to being the biggest security incident suffered by the London institution in more than a decade, its dissemination has aggravated the current reputation of the museum, embroiled in the eternal dispute with the Government of Greece for its refusal to return the parthenon marbles, and subjected to public criticism from environmental organizations for its sponsorship of the oil giant BP.

More information

“Over the last few days I have reviewed all the details related to the thefts at the British Museum, as well as the investigation undertaken in this regard. It is clear that the British Museum did not respond to the full extent due to the warnings it received in 2021, and the problem has now come to light in all its dimensions, ”Fischer, who had already announced that he would leave his position, acknowledged in a statement. post in July 2024. “Responsibility for this failure must ultimately rest with the director. In fact, I also did not properly judge my comments about Dr. Gradel, which I made earlier this week. I wish to express my sincerest apologies and withdraw those comments”, added the German art historian.

Ittai Gradel, a Dutch antique dealer, was the alert voice that warned the museum in 2021 of possible thefts. He explained to those responsible for the institution that he had been able to buy several of these pieces through the network. Since 2014, as explained in an information by the newspaper Daily Telegraph, Gradel had bought at least seventy pieces of incalculable historical and artistic value on the eBay auction portal. Subsequently, he returned most of the objects to the museum and the police, offering information about 10 buyers to whom he sold some of the material. As Gradel gave as an example, to relate the seriousness of what he had discovered, an object from Roman times whose value could reach 55,000 euros had been put up for sale for just 45.

The museum responded to the antique dealer that, after reviewing its inventory, it did not miss anything in particular. However, Fischer has gone so far as to suggest this week that the Dutchman’s performance had proved suspicious and unhelpful. “We now have reason to believe that the individual who raised your concerns is in possession of many more items, and it is frustrating that he did not tell us because it would have been helpful to the investigation,” Fischer said, in an indictment that has now been decided. withdraw together with the announcement of his resignation.

The suspected worker was fired and the Metropolitan Police are still investigating the robberies, although no further arrests have been made so far. Neither have images of the missing material, which corresponds to various periods, and includes gold, glass and precious stone jewelry, been distributed. In total, about 2,000 objects have disappeared from the institution’s inventory. None of them was currently on display, and they were part of the immense permanent collection that the British keep in their deposits. If the public that goes to the museum can contemplate up to 80,000 pieces, there are millions that remain treasured in its warehouses.

The Parthenon, in the spotlight

The theft of thousands of pieces has called into question the security methods of the museum, but above all it has fanned the eternal flames of controversy over the parthenon marbles, the statues and reliefs of the frieze, the metopes and pediments of the symbolic Athenian building, which London has retained for more than two centuries. They make up more than half of the sculptural complex of the temple, and a whole political claim and sovereignty of the successive Hellenic governments since Greece is a full democracy.

One of the rooms of the British Museum on Wednesday the 23rd. NEIL HALL (EFE)

“They have to return the parthenon marbles, because it has become clear [después de que se conociera el incidente del robo de piezas] that they are not in a safe place,” said Despina Koutsoumba, the director of the Association of Greek Archaeologists. The chairman of the UK parliamentary committee that monitors and promotes the state of the British Museum, Tim Louthon, has called the Greek reaction “blatant opportunism”, in an attempt to settle a lively debate after last year’s knew that the current president of the museum institution, the former Conservative Finance Minister, George Osborne, had held secret talks with the current Greek government to devise a mechanism that would allow the return of the marbles to Athens. When these conversations came to light, the possibility of a happy outcome to the historic dispute was frustrated.

In addition to the police investigation, the British had ordered an independent security review, for which it appointed Nigel Boardman, a former councillor, and British Transport Police chief commissioner Lucy D’Orsi. A spokesman has admitted that the extent of the looting will form part of this internal investigation and industry experts assume that the authorities do not know precisely how far the incident has gone.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe