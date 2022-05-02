Something that Warner Bros. was not expected, it is the fact that batman became a box office success, this after seeing the well-performed performance that Robert Pattinson offered to the fans. However, there are some unknowns regarding some guest characters, one of them is related to the iconic villain of the saga, joker.

According to a scene released a couple of weeks ago, we are now sure that Barry Kehogan will play such a great antagonist, who has a kind of interrogation in said video. But there is something quite curious, since the Matt Reeves He commented that he still does not carry his pseudonym, meaning that he still has a long way to go.

For me, what I wanted to do, in trying to launch a new Year 2 in Gotham, was make it feel like all these characters that we know already exist. Here we have a version of this character who is not the Joker yet, but he is going to become, and I wanted Batman to have an experience with him. So something happened in that first year, and they have a connection from the very beginning, and I wanted this version to go back to Bob Kane’s original inspiration, Bill Finger, who is Conrad Veidt in the silent film. The man who laughs.

With this statement, it is evident that we will see joker in all its glory, fighting against the new Batman to release Gotham, and it will be with the same actor who is introduced at the end of the film. For its part, it is not known if more iconic villains of the franchise will appear as Two faces either Poison IvyWe will have to wait for more revelations.

Via: IGN