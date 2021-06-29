Masahiro Sakurai reiterates that there will be no more new characters after finishing Fighters Pass Vol. 2.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was born as the installment of the saga with the most fighters to date. And, not content with it, Masahiro Sakurai and his team have continued to add characters to the game as part of the two Fighter Passes published to date. In the past, the creator of Kirby has already made it clear that this Fighters Pass Vol. 2 would be the last in the game, thus ending the arrival of new fighters. And, in case the message had not been clear to anyone, Sakurai repeats it again: the next character will be the last DLC fighter of the game.

With the arrival of Kazuya in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, there is still one last character to be announced as part of the game’s current Fighters Pass. And, taking advantage of precisely Kazuya’s presentation event, its director pronounced the following words, transcribed by Eurogamer: “So far, we have created all kinds of fighters and scenarios,” said Sakurai. “Gather all these games, ancient and modern, and putting them together in a single product is a task that has meant a lot to me“.

The next DLC fighter will be the lastMasahiro SakuraiNow that I think about it, it’s been almost 10 years since Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS went into development. I’ve been working on this for a long time. You could say that it is my life’s work, “said the creative, before adding that” but, finally, the next DLC fighter will be the last. There won’t be any more after that. “In this, Sakurai explains that there is still a long time for us to know the identity of the last SSBU fighter, but”will be available this yearAs we planned, so be patient. “

Given the health alert, the Nintendo team “will have to complete this project from home“, a final stretch for the Nintendo Switch fighting game, with a Masahiro Sakurai who begins to assess his retirement in a few years. Will this be the last Super Smash Bros. of Sakurai? We will have to wait a few months to see what we they surprise to close the Fighters Pass of the game, and something else to know what will be the next project of this creator. And if you have not yet dared with this fight proposal, here is the analysis of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

