Gerighty himself revealed this in an interview with Game File, where he explained that he will continue to supervise work on Outlaws for about a month (probably to direct the development of the two expansions already announced), and then dedicate himself mainly to The Division 3 .

With the bulk of work on Avatar: Frontiers and Star Wars Outlaws now complete, Julian Gerighty who served as director of both games, said that will soon turn all its attention to The Division 3 where he will serve as executive producer.

What we know about The Division 3

The Division 3 was announced in September last year in a post on the official Ubisoft website, along with the appointment of Gerighty as executive producer of the series and all related games. The statement assured that, despite the position, Geritghty would still continue to supervise the development of Star Wars Outlaws until its completion. As we know, the promise was kept.

Unfortunately at the moment there is no other information on The Division 3, other than that it is still in the initial stages of developmentso much so that it was presented without even a trailer or accompanying images. In short, we will have to wait.

In the meantime, from Ubisoft’s announcement to today there have been some shocks for the series, with the cancellation of the mobile title The Division Heartland, while work on the free-to-play game The Division Resurgence seems to be proceeding slowly, so much so that the game has been postponed to the next fiscal year, i.e. from April 1, 2025 onwards.