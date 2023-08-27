In a city full of stories, Alejandro Monteverde tries to recover his narrative. The director (Tampico, Mexico, 1977) has broken a silence of weeks to talk about the film that his mind produced eight years ago. sound of freedom It has become a phenomenon in the United States. In it, Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel), an agent of the Department of Homeland Security in charge of fighting child pornography, undertakes a solo mission in Colombia to search for a girl who was kidnapped to be sexually exploited. Despite the crude theme, based on true events, the film has made a place for itself at the box office in the summer of Barbie and oppenheimer both in the US and in other countries of America. In September it will be released in the United Kingdom and Spain.

The film is close to $180 million in box office, a resounding success for an independent feature film that had a budget of $14.5 million. Part of the success has been a crowdfunding scheme orchestrated by his distributor, a Utah-based production company. Its echo also has to do with the controversy that has aroused by the promotion that its protagonist, Jim Caviezel, has made of it, who has repeatedly cited QAnon, a complex movement born on the Internet five years ago where almost all the theories of the possible conspiracy that defends the right, among them those that associate certain liberal elites with the trafficking of minors.

Ask. How has it been received? sound of freedom Outside of the United States?

Answer. I have always thought that the United States feels like the biggest island in the world. People think that the American opinion is the only one and it is not. It has been very refreshing to go to other countries and realize that many of the ridiculous labels that were pushed from the United States do not stick. The audience has responded and the press has asked other types of questions. It has not focused on conspiracies.

Q. Give me an example of a ridiculous label.

R. That this movie is a conspiracy orchestrated by QAnon. It is as if tomorrow they accuse me of financing us by the Martians. There’s a time when I thought it was going to go away, but it hasn’t. Comments that this group financed the film. Who says this did not see the movie, because at the end the names of those who did. And they are not normal names, they are some of the richest people in the world. I don’t know why they tried to politicize it. At first it really hurt me to be labeled. It is the worst thing we can do as human beings.

Q. And what did you think of all this?

R. The motivation of the film was never to fall there. It was to create a social dialogue on the subject and see if this is happening. At first, in 2015, I didn’t think it was happening either. But then there are documentaries on Netflix in which you can see how the pastor of the Light of the World is arrested and millions of videos of child pornography are found in him. So, you may ask yourself: and those children who are in the videos, where are they? Two weeks ago, CNN and NBC said they had caught 100 pedophiles in an international raid. Seventy-four in the United States. They rescued 13 children and killed two FBI agents. And the movie was in theaters. At some point the conversation strayed. The issue is child trafficking.

Q. At what point does Tim Ballard arrive at the equation?

R. I had been writing this other film for three months, which was called The Mogul. and Edward [Verástegui], the film’s producer, tells me that he had just come from an international conference and Ballard was one of the speakers. Eduardo spoke to him at the end of the conference and asked him if he would like to meet his partner, me, who was writing about it. I was interested in having an expert, it is very difficult to meet experts and he was already working on crimes against children. When I get to know him, I start to see how deep the problem is. What I was writing was the tip of the iceberg. His story was beyond my fiction. The conversation changes and I ask if the rights to him are available. Thus we became dumbbells and I begin to write his life.

Q. There have been some critics who have questioned the veracity of what happens on the screen…

R. After meeting the character I thought it would take three months to write. I hit a wall because it was very important to me that the details were real, exactly as it happened. And like any biopic, you can’t do that. Normally, when it’s a biopic the character is already dead, so the director has complete freedom and you force yourself to take creative license. When you have the character reading every page you’re writing, it’s very difficult to take creative license. It took us a long time because I as an artist had to defend those licenses. We spent almost two years writing the script. I say that history is 70% how it happened and 30% where I took leave, in what was his first mission after leaving the Government.

Q. What was the most difficult?

R. Write a movie that the audience could digest. Not only digest, but enjoy. me and my cinematographer [Gorka Gómez Andreu] we said to ourselves: ‘We are going to make an operatic film to remind the audience that they are seeing the opposite of neorealism.’ I remember that I arrived one day and saw the fight that the guys had been practicing for about a week and a half. stunt and I told them no, that it seemed very real to me. It’s a symbolic fight, make it look like you’re on Broadway, I told them. It was more of an exploration of this fight between light and dark.

Q. You not only direct the film, you write it, but the first to promote it were Eduardo Verástegui and Jim Caviezel. What has made you step up now?

R. At first it was everyone who worked on the film, from the person who makes the clothes, the editor, the cinematographer, who are my brothers, they told me: “You have to come out and speak on our behalf because they are accusing us unfairly.” And I, my way of hiding, was to write. I was in the pre-production of my new movie. I began to see the importance, where the motivation comes from, which is the most important thing, and although it sounds ugly, because Jim Caviezel, Bill Camp, Javier Godino and all the actors were chosen to work in the film, we do not work for them . It is as if you are the owner, the CEO. What they say on a personal level does not represent the CEO. In this case, the author is me and it struck me that many media did not take the time to listen to the author before taking out the notes with the accusations.

Q. Do you think that the controversy served to make the film about to reach 200 million?

R. Yes, it did, but it makes me sad to have to rely on controversy to get there. They say that controversy sells, but it seems to me not a very elegant way of selling a product. For me the elegant thing is to let the film speak for itself. This was not on purpose, it was very simple. People who worked on the film are very passionate about expressing their opinions and when they did, they took away my work. I offered the film to several actors. The reason I hadn’t thought of Jim Caviezel is because he’s tall with dark hair and Tim is blonde and not that tall. One day Tim told me that he hadn’t asked him who he’d like to play him. He told me that Jim.

Q. And I ask why?

R. He told me that Jim was a man of faith. Think about when officers find child pornography and take it to court they can’t put play because it becomes a crime. So Tim’s job was to watch videos and describe them step by step. And that broke his soul. That’s why most people who work on child crimes last one or two years, because psychologically it destroys you. And Tim told me that the only way I could survive that was his faith.

Q. How was your first meeting with Jim Caviezel?

R. The first thing I saw was that he had a shaggy head and a very long beard, black hair. We start talking and I realize that his eyes begin to fill with tears and he tells me that he is the father of three adopted children and knows very well the pain on a personal level that children and victims suffer. I realized that this was a very personal matter for him. My second question was: can you shave and can I dye your hair blonde?

Q. Believes that sound of freedom Was he a victim of the so-called culture war in the US?

R. 100%. It is a reflection of what we are experiencing today, a mirage of how separated we are. I have been in this country for 25 years. I really like poker and, as a Mexican, socializing, so I invite friends of all kinds, of all ideologies, to my house. At first there was not a problem. Now try to sit together two people who see things differently, politically speaking… You can’t even if you open a 1978 Chateau Lafite. I have friends, who are brothers, who have stopped talking to each other. It is a very marked division. Tribal. We believe that our opinion is important. It is a big lie, one of the biggest in the world. It’s only important if you’re a politician. If you are not in the political environment, you can be shouting and shouting whatever you want. Your vote will move things, but your opinion will not.

Q. Isn’t this a political movie?

R. No. They made it political. That hurts a lot. That the film has been a victim, in a certain way, that it has fallen into that world. That’s why I went out. I have to be loyal to my calling, which is art. When I see that they take a work of art and move it there is where I say, wait for me, it’s a movie. Federico Fellini said that a director’s job is to break prejudice. I always thought he meant when you’re making a movie, not after. Now, after it’s done, you have to continue breaking prejudices.

