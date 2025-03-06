The Director of Public Health of Castilla y León, Sonia Tamames, He has presented his resignation to the Minister of Health After statements in which he pointed out that the Pandemia of the COVID-19 “was not of great gravity.” It has been the president of the Board, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, who has announced this resignation while He has apologized for these statements.

“I think his statements have been a serious mistake. And the first thing I have to do is apologize to the entire population on behalf of the Government of Castilla y León, “Moñueco moved minutes before participating in the institutional act on the occasion of International Women’s Day held in Valladolid.

In the opinion of the President of the Board, these statements are “a serious error.” “Only with pain for the loss of human lives, The suffering after those who suffer from sequels, is sufficientwithout entering into the considerations of the damage to the public health system, the social and economic crisis that the pandemic produced, “he said.

Mañueco has insisted on the “level of demand” of the Board. “Faced with an error, decisions are made. This is the valuation that I have to do As president and I insist again, apologize to the entire Society of Castilla y León and especially those who, for one reason or another, have had some suffering in this pandemic, “he concluded.