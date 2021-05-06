Tom six he has to his credit the direction of three of the most horrible films in history. He himself defined his cinema that way. “I don’t make horror movies, I make horrible movies,” he told the BBC.

The Dutch filmmaker (that’s weird enough) is responsible for the trilogy of The human centipedeDisgusting, challenging movies that many people know but few saw.

Six went from directing Big Brother Holland to hire a bodyguard to attend a function in Texas after being threatened with death over the content of one of his films.

Tom Six, Ilona Six and actor Alec Baldwin. Photo: Instagram sixentertainmentcompany

The decision that changed his career and turned him into a cult director in his forties was made one day when he was watching television at home.

The news reported about a pedophile and he thought, “His crimes were so horrible that I wondered, ‘What is the most extreme punishment that could be given him?’

And in 2009 he released The human centipede. What are these famous movies about?

They explore a concept difficult to explain Without specifying anything, but an effort will be made here: they are investigating the idea of ​​uniting living people by surgery in such a way that, connected at their ends, they form a kind of human centipede.

Actor Dieter Laser in the first of the trilogy.

The first film is about a surgeon who experiments to the famous centipede, the second follows a guy who is a fan of the previous film and wants to do the same, and the third is about a prison warden who is obsessed with torturing prisoners.

When Six conveyed his crazy idea to the actors and actresses who attended the casting more than half gone of the applicants. But since there is a ripped piece for every tear, the director soon found the right cast. Those who, he says, had “faith in the concept.”

Happy to have directed these films and to have scandalized (that’s what he wanted from the first moment) to half the world, Six thinks that your idea will be remembered for years of those who witnessed it.

Laurence Harvey in the second film of the trilogy.

The films of the trilogy they are politically incorrect by all sides, but the filmmaker invites them not to be taken so seriously.

One of the three was banned by the British Board of Film, which required 32 cuts. They ended up accepting it, although it was suitable for people over 18 years of age. In Australia, Six he had to face dissimilar religious opinions.

Tom Six giving an interview on European television. Photo: Instagram sixentertainmentcompany

And after years of silence, in 2019 the filmmaker reappeared with a production that defies its own limits.

The Onania Club, his new film, was defined by him in a note to IndieWire as “one of the most vile and inhumane cinematic experiences of all time.”

The movie, brimming with mysteries, had a trailer in 2019 that showed a bit of what the new tease was about.

A piece of the poster for the new Tom Six movie.

Fans of The Centipede could rest assured: the dutch was not going to loosen with his self-confidence.

Six was going to release it in 2019, but due to the global context, it delayed its presentation at festivals. It has not been shown commercially yet and is far from it.

What is known is that the plot revolves around Hannah, a woman who secretly joins a group called “The Onania Club.”

Six in the middle of filming. Photo: Instagram sixentertainmentcompany

Its members are powerful independent women from Los Angeles who are turned on by people’s misery.

With that storyline one can begin to elucidate what this film is about, which, they say, is less bloody than the centipedes but better at provoking.

With The Human Centipede, Six played with the fibers of the politically correct. In this mysterious movie, you may be trying to outdo yourself.