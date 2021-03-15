The Venezuelan community in Argentina crossed to the National Director of Migration, Florence Carignano, who in a television interview said that because of Mauricio Macri “criminals” of that nationality had entered Argentina.

The statements of the official, who was also crossed by former Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie, also revealed that the Government studies the repeal of a decree that facilitates the procedures of Venezuelans who flee from Chavismo and want to settle in this country.

In fact, Elisa Trotta Gamus, The representative of the opponent Juan Guaidó in Argentina – and whom the Government stripped of her credentials as ambassador when she assumed Alberto Fernandez– He came out this weekend to express his “concern” over those sayings and said that “generalizing and stigmatizing a nationality exacerbates xenophobia.”

Trotta Gamus also asked the Argentine official to “explain what will happen with the 520/2019 provision -which facilitated the procedures in said community that enter this country-” because “it has helped so many brothers and sisters to start a life in Argentina, respecting their laws “.

Days ago, the Director of Migration, Florencia Carignano, and the Secretary of National Security, Eduardo Villalba, participated in the operation to expel a Peruvian drug lord.

The controversy, already reflected in the Caracas media, also caused a stir on social media. He raised his tone after an interview that Carignano gave days ago seeking to counter the criticism received for the repeal of a provision sanctioned by Macri and for which those immigrants who committed crimes in Argentina or had a criminal record were expelled from the country of the country.

“When they tell us that we brought in criminals, I say, It seems to me that we were not the ones who brought in criminals“Carignano began by saying to the journalist Agustín Laje, from América TV.” When we arrived there was a provision that allowed a certain nationality to enter Argentina and more than 600,000 entered without documents, with expired documents. and without checking criminal records“said the official, pointing out that it was a” marketer “decree.

Carignano then aimed against against the Provision 520/2019, which was issued in January of that year, when the Director of Migration was Horacio García, and created the “Program of Assistance to Venezuelan Migrants”, to facilitate their entry, regularization and social insertion, considering the recommendations of UNHCR (the agency of the UN for refugees), and that urged countries to adopt adequate and pragmatic measures for the protection of Venezuelans.

There were and are similar measures in other countries such as Colombia, Canada, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Panama, the Dominican Republic and the United Kingdom. And now Joe Biden’s government will also implement a program for the special settlement of Venezuelans in the United States.

Mauricio Macri and Jorge Faurie, in an activity in March 2019. The former foreign minister came out to answer criticism for the arrival of Venezuelans to the country.

The director of Migration then spoke of thousands of Venezuelan boys who “surely came to live a better life in our country and it is perfect,” but added that they had alleged irregularities in the documentation. And then he pointed out: “The problem is that many of them entered are very hard-working like all those who enter Argentina and another is the case of the one who killed the British tourist.” He was referring to the young Venezuelan Angel Eduardo Lozano Azuaje, one of the five detainees for the December 2019 murder of British businessman Matthew Charles Gibbard.

“He was of Venezuelan nationality and he killed the British tourist. They had not checked his background and he had a record. Where in the world do they let you enter with expired documents? We have most of those people who entered with that regulation with expired documents. So . Who is bringing in people who have crimes or who have committed crimes? So we want to say that while they were going with a marketing decree and you put a lot of glitter on everything, from behind they were doing this: they are letting in without checking criminal records. “

Foreseeable, went out to cross it the former chancellor of Cambiemos Jorge Faurie. “Director of Migration DOES NOT misrepresent the Decree of the Gov Macri in 2019 that paved the migratory regularization of Venezuelans who arrived in the country fleeing from the Maduro dictatorship and the dramatic economic, social and labor consequences that led them into exile,” he replied. And he continued: “Venezuela in the 70s gave refuge and life opportunities to hundreds of Argentines who escaped from the military dictatorship. Argentina 40 years later reciprocated that generous gesture. Saving a life and ensuring freedom is NEVER marketing.”

Members of the Venezuelan community in Argentina also criticized Carignano’s statements. They said that the UNHCR and IOM platforms nurtured by official information from Argentina give an account of 222,658 Venezuelans in this country and not 600,000. And they pointed out that it is “false” that the 520/2019 provision allowed to enter and process residence without presenting a criminal record certificate. “What the provision exempts is that this certificate is apostilled by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry. But it does say that the certificate of criminal records must be presented, and the DNM will verify them on the website of the Venezuelan Ministry of the Interior or with the Venezuelan consulate,” they pointed out.

From Caracas, the Venezuelan opposition deputy, Carlos Valero, described as Carignano’s statements “stigmatizing”, and regretted that they are “contrary to the idiosyncrasy of the Argentine people who have received and supported Venezuelans.”