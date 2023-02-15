And “Midlife Crisis” is an Egyptian drama series shown on the screen of a number of Egyptian satellite channels, directed by Karim El-Adl. Fayrouz “Reham Abdel Ghafour”, who is the wife of Maryam’s father, not her mother, who raised her since childhood.

And the events of the series continue, and in a moment of weakness, Fayrouz enters into a forbidden relationship with Omar and becomes pregnant from him, at the same time that her husband’s daughter gets pregnant, and Maryam’s father marries her friend, which causes her psychological distress.

“Sky News Arabia” interviewed the director of the series, Karim El-Adl, who responded to the accusations leveled at the work, recounting the details and scenes of the work from its inception as an idea, until it came to light.

Backstage work

Justice says:

In the beginning, when I sat with the author, Ahmed Adel, and he began to tell the details of the story, I found myself interested in what he was telling, so that I was repeating the phrase “Ha?” And then? What happened?.

I used to hear it as if I was watching a movie with enthusiasm or reading a novel and wanted to know the end, and I liked the audacity of the topic that no one had dealt with before, and I was very excited and decided that this series would be my next work.

Adel points out that “all the scenes were filmed in Lebanon, and it was not the first time that he went through that experience,” adding: “Lebanon is my second country, and I know it by heart, and I know very well what can be filmed in a way that suits its appearance on the screen, and what cannot appear.” .

As for the preparations, he affirms that it is “the most difficult stage for him in any work, so the preparation for the series Midlife Crisis is not different in its preparation from the rest of the works that he directed, but it differs only in its details and what our focus is on during the preparations.”

Attack and confiscation

Karim El-Adl elaborated by saying: “I wished for success, but I did not expect it, and we did not expect the reactions from the beginning, but we certainly expected the state of controversy, and we expected the reactions to appear after the middle of the series at the very least, but the reaction came after the second episode; we felt happiness and fear, And anxiety about what is to come, and we hope that the series will remain at the same level for the audience until the last episode.

He commented on the attack on the series, describing it as threatening the values ​​of the Arab family.. stressing that he “expected the attack,” adding: “We know that discussing any thorny issue, whatever its topic, is always attacked, and this happens over the years, and it is not the first time.” “.

And he cited his speech by saying: “We saw in previous times how the movie (I love the cinema) by Osama Fawzi also sparked widespread controversy, or the movie (Sheikh Jackson) by Amr Salama, or even the series (The Night and the One in It) by Hani Khalifa, and many other examples.”

And the local Egyptian websites brought Dar Al-Iftaa to the front line, and they quoted old fatwas for the house and published them as a response to the series, about the husband’s relationship with his wife’s mother, and what is the Sharia ruling on her.

And Karim El-Adl went on to say: “I generally do not object to the participation of any institution in its opinion, whether religious or otherwise. All institutions and even individuals have the full right to express their opinion on any artwork, but what I oppose and object to is confiscating ideas or preventing them from coming to light. Art He has every right to raise any problem or issue.

And about presenting the work to the jurists before its implementation, he explained: “It was not presented officially, but in a friendly way. We talked with our open-minded clerical friends about how to bring up that thorny issue and how to reduce its intensity to viewers so that it is not too shocking.”

The Egyptian director denied the occurrence of any differences between him and the artist, Karim Fahmy, after rumors spread indicating this. He said: We did not have any disagreement at all, when we started writing the episodes, the preparation sessions between me and Karim Fahmy had a high artistic chemistry, which is something that we did not know or expect, and our ideas were very similar in terms of dramatic treatment, and we were keen on The theme and episodes come out elegantly, without vulgarity, given the sensitivity and boldness of the matter.

Al-Adl does not reject the idea of ​​the director participating in writing or authoring the work: “Participating in writing or authoring greatly facilitates my work as a director, as I am able to see things more clearly, control the story becomes easier, and I can put my point of view in the scenario itself, not only in the picture.”

Layla’s crazy

And the Egyptian director confirms his confidence in his work team, saying: “I trust my actors very much, and there is no actor who was not carefully chosen, and when agreement and coordination with all the actors was reached, we immediately began table rehearsals, and we were sitting together and reading the episodes, and each of us presents his point of view in The character, the scenes, or the way the scene was presented, and therefore they were all ready and united with their personalities when we started filming.”

And about the people closest to him and whose opinions he trusts, he answered: “My father, Dr. Muhammad al-Adl, for my father is one of my biggest supporters throughout my career, and he liked the series greatly, more than any work I presented before, as he talks to me after showing each episode and discusses with me its content, and waits for the episodes.” coming”.

He concluded his interview with “Sky News Arabia” by revealing his newest films, saying: I am currently preparing to shoot a movie called “Majnoun Laila”, which was written and directed by me, and we are still in the initial stages of preparations, as it is a difficult film to implement, and therefore it will take quite a period of preparation.