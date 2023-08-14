Singer Lada Dance will have a serious rehabilitation course after an accident. This was announced on Sunday, August 13, by the director of the artist Sergey Pudovkin.

“Yes, it will be a difficult rehabilitation process, yes, it will be quite painful, and the rehabilitation course, and subsequent special exercises,” he said in an interview with the TV channel “Star”.

He added that while the singer can not move independently.

In conversation with RT Pudovkin stressed that “the information about the collection of funds for the treatment of Lada Dance that appeared on the network is fake.” Pudovkin also called Lada Dance a very strong person, so he has no doubt that his ward will certainly cope with all the difficulties, notes life.ru.

On August 12, Sergei Pudovkin told Izvestia that Lada Dance had undergone a second operation. According to him, the singer cannot now communicate and make video messages. This is due to the “rather delicate and complex work of facial surgery.” Requires mimic immobility. He added that attending physicians give optimistic forecasts.

For the rehabilitation of the actress, they developed a special program with simulators and a system complex, the channel notes. “360”.

Lada Dance got into an accident in the Moscow region on August 5 on the M-2 highway. She was returning from a corporate performance with her friend, clarifies Pravda.Ru. Three cars collided, in one of which there was a performer in the back seat. She was hospitalized, doctors assessed her condition as serious. The singer suffered a hip injury, head injury and numerous bruises.

The next day, Lada Dance was transferred from the Clinical Hospital. N.N. Burdenko to one of the private clinics in the Moscow region. On August 7, doctors diagnosed her with speech difficulty, writes NSN.

On August 8, Pudovkin announced that Lada Dance intends to sue the company in whose car she got into an accident, the website writes. kp.ru. The preliminary amount of the claim will be 12 million rubles.