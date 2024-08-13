Surely you know that Many consider Fallout: New Vegas to be the best of the 3D chapters in the series despite being widely misunderstood by critics at launch and not achieving the results Bethesda had set in terms of votes received (so much so that a real altercation with Obsidian Entertainment arose). The game was directed by Josh Sawyer a genre veteran who recently made the excellent Pentiment, was asked in a Q&A on his YouTube channel if he’d be willing to return to direct another Fallout if Microsoft or Bethesda asked (minute 30.26). His response? “Um, sure.”

The condition

Naturally he would do it on one condition: “I think with any intellectual property, especially one that I’ve worked on before, the question is: What do I want to do this time that I wasn’t able to do last time? If there are too many limitations and they’re too restrictive, then I wouldn’t be tempted by the offer, because who wants to work on something where they can’t experiment with what they want?”

According to Sawyer, the principle does not only apply to the Fallout series, but to any video game intellectual propertyat least for those who have to manage it. Having a clear idea of ​​what is allowed and what is forbidden is a good way to ensure concrete results and avoid potential conflicts.

According to Sawyer The Fallout series still has a lot to saydespite the 4 main chapters and numerous spin-offs. “I love the Fallout IP. I think there are still a lot of stories to be told and questions to be asked about the society it represents.”

In fact, it would be smart for Microsoft to make better use of the Fallout series by commissioning some new spin-offs to its internal teamslike Obsidian and inXile, both capable of making excellent role-playing games, also because, considering that Bethesda is working on The Elder Scrolls VI and on support for its other games, the risk is see Fallout 5 in a decadeto be optimistic.