Hidetaka Miyazaki director at FromSoftware of genre-defining games, i Souls is wondering about the resounding success achieved with Elden Ring.

After reaching 17 million copies sold, the title Bandai Namco is preparing to win several awards ai The Game Awards which will be held in December.

In a recent interview published by Famitsu, a well-known Japanese newspaper, Miyazaki-san said he felt honored to have won the Users’ Choice, or to have been awarded by the public rather than by a commission of insiders.

“When they ask me why so much success, I can’t understand, but my feeling is that I don’t intend to change the way I have done things in the future”

And then again:

I try not to think about it too much, because it could become a distraction when I make the next project. However, I am very grateful and feel honoured. Personally, I try not to look directly at user comments, qThis is because I can’t listen to everyone’s opinions: I’m afraid if I did, they would have a strong influence on my future decisions, so I’m careful.

Then he specified:

However, when I look at the reactions, I notice that there are many people who have played Elden Ring for the first time with a title that is in fact in the same genre as Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, etc. It makes me nostalgic: I remember feeling very happy when I tried Demon’s Souls for the first time.

It’s an exciting title to discover and we’ve had a surge in new users. Personally I was happy to hear this kind of feedback.

According to the producer, his secret is that he continues to make products that interest him, going straight on his way.