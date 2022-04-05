Jeff Ross has celebrated from his Twitter account his incorporation to Crystal Dynamics.

The State of Unreal 2022 today has left us with such interesting news as the new Tomb Raider, which we have learned is being developed in Unreal Engine 5. The game is run by Crystal Dynamics, but the studio has not yet advanced images of what we will meet in the new adventures of Lara Croft.

However, this has not been the only news regarding the study of Rise of the Tomb Raider and Marvel’s Avengers, jeff rossdirector of Days Gone, has announced from his Twitter account its incorporation Crystal Dynamicswhile sharing a job offer from the studio owned by Square Enix, with about fifty vacancies.

Ross will join Crystal Dynamics as director of designRoss has confirmed that will take on the role of design director in the studio, although he has not given more information about the project he is working on: “That’s all I can sayplus I’m delighted with the project, and especially with the team of wonderful people.” Ross has taken the opportunity to share his plans to move to Seattle this summer and has encouraged his followers to go work with him.

In recent months, Jeff Ross has been in the news on several occasions after confessing his plans with Days Gone, a game that the former member of Bend Studio I had in mind to expand it into a trilogy, with a sequel focused on improving its narrative and mechanics, as well as enhancing its open world. Ross also talked about a reboot of the critically acclaimed Siphon Filter franchise that apparently made it to the table.

