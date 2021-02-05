One of the topics that generate more controversy is the exclusivity of Xbox games, especially because it seems that Xbox has decided to leave the exclusivity policy to which the industry is used. James Gwertzman, Director of Cloud Gaming at Microsoft had an interview recently that Microsoft’s focus is on the accessibility that cloud technologies can provide, and that openness and accessibility raised questions about Microsoft’s broader strategies in the industry. of the games.

We have already read a lot about Phil Spencer’s ambiguous views on the exclusivity of Xbox games, especially if we think about future Bethesda games that once the EU decides to give its approval to the purchase, it will be part of the Xbox Game Studios. It is not that Microsoft needs to make its purchase profitable, but it seems that the Redmond company wants to bet on a less traditional model.

The exclusivity of Xbox games

Regarding the exclusivity of Xbox games, it must be said that Microsoft has taken a more open approach to distributing games. His job has been to promote cross-platform games, create subscription services that work on Xbox and Windows, and downplay exclusives in the marketing of his console. However, other major companies such as Nintendo and Sony have focused on exclusive titles and content for consoles. While this works commercially, it also closes access to games.

The Gwertzman’s statements about Xbox as a platform they made it clear that the green brand seeks to focus more and more on services than on hardware. The expansion of Xbox Game Pass as the subscription service of games to beat, and the efforts to make it available on different platforms seem to agree with him. However, it is worth saying that Microsoft’s approach is to create an ecostystem that encompasses the cloud, mobile devices, PCs and consoles. And very soon also the Smart Tv. The exclusivity of Xbox games will be with these ecosystems, not with your console.