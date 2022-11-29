In his interview with Sky News Arabia, he talked about the role of the artist, Hussein Fahmy, head of the festival, in accepting this adventure.

The Egyptian director said, “The attack by some actors who were not invited to the Cairo Festival takes place every year, and some of them insult me ​​to blackmail me, and to put pressure on the administration to be invited, and this is completely unacceptable.”

Regarding the reason for not inviting the angry actors, Amir Ramses explains: “We are holding the opening and closing parties in the main hall of the Opera House, whose seats do not exceed 900, and they are distributed in the manner of quotas and proportions.”

He added, “We are aware of the keenness of all Egyptian artists to attend their country’s festival, but this eagerness should not turn into an imposition, or be attacked if some are not invited.”

Hussein Fahmy’s administrative skills

And about his experience with the festival’s president, artist Hussein Fahmy, Ramses says: “After the experience of working at the El Gouna Festival, I had no desire to do festivals because of the disruption of my artwork, and when the artist Hussein Fahmy spoke to me, I saw that it is difficult for an artist of his size to speak to you and apologize.”

He added: “I am now very happy with the experience of working with him, and we have a completely healthy working relationship, as he is a person who possesses an adventurous spirit, and understands the importance of distributing tasks to all the assisting team, and does not worry about the technical aspects because he realizes that I have a cinematic culture and international relations that allow me to do that task.” “.

The Cairo Film Festival, which was launched for the first time in 1976, held its 44th session from November 13-22, with screenings from 52 countries, including 79 films.

The number of Egyptians in the arbitration committee

In response to some criticism about the choices of Egyptians in the arbitration committees, the director of the festival replied that the rule is that 26 are members of the arbitration committees, including 6 or 7 Egyptians, and therefore the majority must be absent from being among the committees.

In the last session, members who meet the standards of cinematic culture, artistic excellence, and crossing over to the second bank of the Mediterranean were selected, including musician Rajeh Daoud, director of photography Nancy Abdel, actor Ahad Magdy, actor Karim Kassem, as well as writer Ahmed Amer and fashion designer Reem Al-Adl, according to Ramses.

Dazzle the parties

The Egyptian director points out that the intense dazzling that some demanded to be available at the opening and closing ceremonies “is not characteristic of film festivals,” citing the example by saying: “Do we find, for example, in the Cannes Festival, an artist who takes the stage and presents a comic break? Therefore, we decided to return the Cairo Festival to its classic sobriety. “.

He attributed some of the Egyptian cinema’s problems to the existence of a film distribution crisis, the absence of state support and the low margin of censorship, and at the same time stressing that this year “we are facing important experiences.”

Ramses is preparing to direct the movie “What Samira Al-Ayqa Hide” with screenwriter Haitham Dabbour, and deals with the journey of a celebrity in the world of social media.