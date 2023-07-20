There have been rumors for some time now of the imminent landing of a remastered of Red Dead RedemptionRockstar Games’ masterpiece, on the latest generation platforms.

Even if no official announcements have yet arrived in this regard, all fans know well that a rematered of the beloved western title could make the difference once on the market, and it’s not just the fans who know it well.

In fact, we bring you a statement via social media from the director of another highly anticipated game which, unlike Red Dead Redemption, already has an announced release date: Alan Wake 2.

The director of the game jokingly asked Rockstar Games not to release the highly anticipated remastered in October to avoid ad Alan Wake 2 to make fewer sales than expected.

Whether it’s just a nice curtain or the insiders are already aware of the intentions, never publicly revealed by Rockstar, to make the much rumored game available by the end of 2023?

We are well aware that Rockstar, at the moment, has its hands in the dough with GTA 6but let’s not forget that Red Dead Redemption has never been made available for the most recent consoles and that there are many fans who, having played the second chapter, would like to easily get their hands on the first.