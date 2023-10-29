Bashar Murad, director of Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza, confirmed that the hospital could not be evacuated due to the lack of displacement routes.

Murad stated that the hospital was “partially destroyed” after the Israeli raids in its vicinity, and that targeting the hospital would expose the displaced people inside it to the risk of death.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, he demanded that the hospital be protected from “any Israeli targeting.”

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Sunday that reports that the Palestinian Red Crescent had received warnings from the Israeli authorities to immediately evacuate Al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip were “deeply worrying.”“.

And he wrote Adhanom Ghebreyesus On the social media platform X, “The Palestinian Red Crescent report on evacuation warnings Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza Extremely worrying.

He added, “We stress that it is impossible to evacuate hospitals full of patients without endangering their lives.”“.

It was an association Palestinian Red Crescent She said, earlier today, Sunday, that she received strong threats from… Israeli forces “The immediate evacuation of Al-Quds Hospital” in the Gaza Strip “because it will be bombed.”“.

The association added, in a statement, that since the morning hours, the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital has witnessed continuous raids, which led to the destruction of some of the surrounding buildings within a 50-meter radius..