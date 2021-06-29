Fake news, digital publishing, the future of print newspapers and information trends: these are the main issues addressed by the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino, that was it guest of Igor Righetti to The hitchhiker, up Rai Isoradio.

Speaking precisely of fake news, false news, to the tenant’s question on how to defend oneself, the first weapon, replies Perrino, is “rely on a product controlled and verified in the sources and in the writing, as per deontology. Surfing on recognized, certified sites, with a responsible director who acts as a guarantor for a newspaper that has already given its details in court “.

The discussion then moves on paper newspapers which, Righetti points out, “are dying because of digital”. “It is not a fault but a natural evolution”Perrino points out. “The online newspaper eliminates a series of blocks that the print media suffered from, which, at the end of the distribution chain, got to read the news the next day. The network has made it possible to overcome this gap and to live news in real time, while they are happening, and this is an invaluable asset for anyone who wants to be a citizen of the world, because knowledge is power“.

In light of this, what will it be the future of print newspapers? “Residual. For loyal audiences that advertising investors do not hold in high regard, such as the elderly, while online publishing will grow with brands such as Affaritaliani.it and others who have consolidated their presence on the web over time. They will have increasingly rich and performing newspapers online but always newspapers, who will also win on social networks, which are instead an indistinct in which the user finds himself filled with emotions, news and fake news, ending up in a cognitive disorientation counterproductive”.

On the fact of no longer reading the paper newspapers but only the I-pad version of the Corriere della Sera, Perrino confirms: “As a professional in the sector I have to keep myself informed, e the Courier service is par excellence theanciet régime, the mainstream, an excellent synthesis, made by professionals, of what he thinks the system: that’s why I have to know it in order to make a product that can differentiate itself“.

Inevitable, then, that the speech falls on the big names Facebook and Google. “Isn’t Italy a country for innovation? How do you keep up with the times? ”Asks Igor Righetti. Perrino has no doubts: “A lot of passion. And my intuition, which is proving to be successful, of focus on young people, train them as in a shop. To recycle old print journalists would have been very complicated, mind today I have a team of digital natives that makes the difference “.