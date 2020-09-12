The director of a resort in Bodrum, in whose pool a 12-year-old Russian girl died in 2019 after an accident in 2019, pleaded not responsible on the first courtroom listening to in Turkey. TASS reviews.

It’s recognized that the assembly on the case of Alisa Adamova was held on Thursday, September 10. In his protection, the accused referred to the design of the slide, made in 2002 by the POLKAR firm, and to the truth that earlier than the beginning of the season the resort was accepted with none feedback by the state authorities. In line with the mother and father of the deceased, Andris Leikutsis and Natalya Adamova, the resort director “doesn’t know if there was a lifeguard and part-time electrician on the pool on the time of the tragedy,” whereas “an electrician, opposite to him, declares that he’s not a pool lifeguard. however is barely chargeable for its technical situation ”.

The lady’s household hopes that “the courtroom will elevate the difficulty of the accountability of the producer of the slides and the standard of the state inspections, so that every one the circumstances that led to the tragedy are fastidiously and impartially investigated, and the actual perpetrators are held accountable.”

Leukutsis and Adamova harassed that the case ought to have been thought of in courtroom in Could. The couple doesn’t know when the method will likely be accomplished, since a yr has handed because the tragedy, and all of the circumstances haven’t but been clarified.

In line with the company, the mother and father of the Russian girl have been unable to attend the primary assembly in Antalya because of the scenario with the unfold of coronavirus, however they hope that they’ll be capable to do that on the subsequent listening to in December 2020 as a way to “personally testify and guarantee that the perpetrators will likely be punished “.

Earlier it was reported that the Turkish International Ministry refused to assist examine the loss of life of Alisa Adamova at a resort in Bodrum. The division defined that they’ve the best to take action in the event that they imagine that their citizen is being persecuted for political causes or the investigation threatens the sovereignty of the state.