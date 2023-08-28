The engineer Tomas Baiget79 years old, has apologized this Monday to create the web ArtiCulitos.com, in which he uploaded photographs of women’s asses, some of them taken without their consent. “I made the mistake, on three occasions, of uploading photos of trusted friends, taken at home, dressed, of course. None of them could identify themselves, but when one day I told them it was them, they asked me to remove them, I asked them for forgiveness and I closed the website,” Baiget said in a statement, after complaints on social networks from several colleagues. .

Baiget directs the scientific journal information professionalspecialized in libraries and documentation centers, and was the author of the directory EXIT, a tool to connect professionals in the sector. The engineer also created the website Culitos.ca in 2007, converted in 2009 into ArtiCulitos.comthat was showing up as “an apparently superficial and mundane homage to this nice part of the woman’s body, known —depending on the angle and focus— by the ass, booty, pubis, vagina, chichi, and thousands of variants.”

The engineer acknowledges that two of the librarians who gave their information and photographs to the EXIT directory also ended up on the web ArtiCulitos.com. Baiget himself recognized on his page, with his name and surname, that “some of the photos fraudulently obtained, with ignorance and/or without the permission of the owners”. The manager also admitted that he posted photos of colleagues’ asses on the internet. “Although there are several coincidences of people, in principle there is no direct relationship -as is logical- between this collection of little asses and the EXIT directory, whose purpose is clearly different”, stated on its websiteremoved in 2009.

Baiget now regrets his actions, although he considers himself the victim of “a witch hunt”, because “feminists are in a very radical plan”, as he explained by telephone to EL PAÍS. “I am a superfeminist at home and everywhere,” she says. The engineer claims that most of the photos were stolen from lingerie magazines and the like. “I’m ashamed, honestly. Now it wouldn’t even occur to me crazy to do such a thing. Society has changed a lot in these 15 years. I am sorry and I apologize”, emphasizes Baiget, who was previously head of Information Systems Projects at the Statistics Institute of Catalonia.

The Board of the Official College of Librarians-Documentalists of Catalonia issued a harsh statement of condemnation this Sunday. “We consider these facts absolutely inadmissible, since they are a clear case of sexual abuse, given the non-consent of the victims,” ​​the agency states. The Board also values ​​”extremely negatively” the first reaction of Baiget, who boasted of his performance in the face of the first complaints on social networks. “All this revelry does not affect me, because I don’t have to be ashamed absolutely you’re welcome,” Baiget tweeted Sunday. The official school studies sanctioning its collegiate.

Documentary filmmaker Elena Pastor lit the fuse on Wednesday, August 23, when outrage grew over the non-consensual kiss of Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, to soccer player Jenni Hermoso. “As a result of what happened at the World Cup, it came to my memory that, about 15 years ago, there was a web page that uploaded photos of the asses of librarians and documentalists that the author met at different congresses,” Pastor denounced on the social network X. “I don’t know if my ass was included on that website, but he did take a photo of me with the excuse of making a directory of professionals. And, like me, all of us who went to those congresses. So it is easy for it to be there, ”she explained.

Baiget assures that he never took non-consensual photos of women at congresses. “It seems to me something horrible and absolutely reprehensible. There was never a photo of any person in the profession on that website, apart from my friends ”, she affirms. “I am a lifelong practicing feminist, admiring women from all points of view.” The librarian Alicia Sellés, however, has another memory. Most of the photos of women’s butts from ArtiCulitos.com, he assures, they seemed made carelessly, with poor quality. “I don’t know if he did them, but I always remember him with a small digital camera. All the time”, explains Sellés.

