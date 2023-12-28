The manager of a private facility seized 170,000 dirhams of its financial revenues, causing a financial deficit, failure to pay the salaries of its employees, and the cessation of construction and development in its building.

The Ras Al Khaimah Court of Appeal convicted the accused of seizing the property of others, and a civil court of first instance ruled that he was required to pay the plaintiff (the establishment in the person of its owner) 170 thousand, the value of the amount he seized, in addition to 21 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damage she suffered.

The plaintiff said that the defendant was working as a manager of the facility, and that he took advantage of his position and position to seize the amount of 170 thousand dirhams that he received from the financial official, and he signed the receipts for receiving it.

She continued that she discovered that he had seized the money, and demanded that he return it, but he refused to do so.

She added that the defendant caused a lot of material and moral damage to the facility, as it was unable to fulfill its special obligations in terms of salaries and expenses, and construction and development also stopped, because the money with which the construction work was supposed to be completed was seized by the defendant.

She said that she is demanding that he be obligated to pay her 170,000 dirhams, compensation for the damage she suffered in the amount of 170,000 dirhams, and obligating him to pay the legal interest, fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

The defendant's agent indicated that the lawsuit was not accepted if it was filed by someone without legal capacity, because the facility is not the plaintiff's property, but rather he is its sponsor.

He also requested that the case be dismissed because it was proven that the financial sums were delivered to the actual owners of the facility.

He stated that what his client did fell within his job, and he requested that the case not be accepted and rejected due to lack of proof and his lack of responsibility for it.

The court confirmed that the argument raised by the defendant’s agent, regarding the inadmissibility of the lawsuit brought by someone without legal capacity against someone without legal capacity, is invalid and should be rejected, and that it was clear from the establishment’s commercial license that it is registered in the name of its owner (the plaintiff).

She added that regarding the plaintiff’s request (the establishment) to oblige the defendant to pay her 170 thousand dirhams, the value of the amount he seized, what is established from the criminal ruling is that it has become final with the defendant’s conviction, as it was proven that he seized the amount unlawfully. She pointed out that “it is not permissible for anyone to take another person’s money without a legitimate reason. If he takes it, he must return it.”

She explained that it was proven that the defendant had seized 170,000 dirhams belonging to the plaintiff during his work, and that he was convicted under a final criminal ruling, and obligated him to return it to the plaintiff (the establishment).

Regarding the request for compensation for material damage, she said that it is judicially established that compensation for material damage is a violation of the interest of the injured person, and that the damage must be verified by having actually occurred, or its occurrence in the future is inevitable, and that the burden of proving material damage is placed on the plaintiff, as It is not enough to prove the defendant's fault; rather, the plaintiff must prove the damage he claims, and that the damage is a result of the harmful act.

She indicated that the court believes that the material damage to the plaintiff is fixed, and estimates it at 15 thousand dirhams, and obligates the defendant to pay it to the plaintiff in the person of her legal representative, her owner.

Regarding compensation for moral damage, there is no dispute that the defendant’s betrayal of trust by seizing the financial sum would create in its representative and owner a feeling of sadness over the loss of his money, with the court seeing that the moral damage he suffered is proven, and it is damage that arose directly from the harmful act. His claim for compensation is in accordance with the law and reality, and the court estimates it at a value of 6,000 dirhams, and obligates the defendant to pay it to the plaintiff.

She explained that at the end of her ruling, she would oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff, in the person of her owner, 170 thousand dirhams, the value of the amount he seized, in addition to 21 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damage she suffered.