Luis Gabriel Pereira, a journalist from the Notiorense medium, murdered in Ciénaga de Oro, Córdoba. RR.SS

The bullets have again silenced another journalist. Luis Gabriel Pereira, director of a news page hosted on Facebook, was assassinated on Tuesday by two gunmen who were traveling on a motorcycle and intercepted him in the middle of the road. One of them got out and shot him point blank. The event occurred in Ciénaga de Oro, a municipality in the cattle-raising region of Córdoba where drug trafficking reigns.

Authorities have offered a $2,200 reward for any information that helps locate the two killers. Unlike other journalists who have a more prudent attitude, Pereira published on his website called notorense cases of violence and police incidents without hiding the names of those responsible. The city from which he did so is close to Montería, one of the cradles of paramilitarism in the 1990s. The Foundation for the Freedom of the Press (FLIP) has investigated the case and considers that Pereira was murdered for his work as a reporter. He has asked the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the case thoroughly.

Ciénaga de Oro is precisely the municipality where President Gustavo Petro was born 63 years ago. His mother and some of his cousins ​​and uncles still live there. When he was very young, his parents moved to a city south of Bogotá and he did not return to Ciénaga until his adolescence, where he discovered his roots and the Caribbean character that continues to be deeply rooted in him today. His knowledge of the area led him to denounce the links between paramilitaries and politics during his time as a congressman, a process that led many involved to jail. In this place, Petro also often denounces that the lands are in the hands of large landowners —among them, former President Álvaro Uribe— who use them to graze cattle and not for farmers to harvest.

The chances of solving this journalist’s crime are remote. In Colombia there is great impunity: one of the latest statistics indicates that only six out of every 10 homicides are solved. That is the case of Rafael Moreno, the investigative journalist murdered a year ago, also in Córdoba, by a hit man who entered the restaurant with his name that he had just opened and killed him in front of the customers. Moreno denounced mayors and deputies who wasted public money or kept it directly. Authorities still don’t have a clue who killed him. A group of reporters from local and foreign media, including EL PAÍS, has continued its investigations and has exposed the patronage and corruption that is rampant in the town halls of that area.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.