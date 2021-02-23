Irregularities in the official vaccination campaign against the coronavirus shake La Pampa. The mayor of Alvear, Juan Cruz Barton, received Sputnik V outside the protocols, and the Ministry of Health has already removed the director of the hospital where he was vaccinated.

The 43-year-old communal chief of Alvear was immunized on past February 1. Once the data emerged, the provincial Ministry of Health displaced the doctor Gustavo Martínez, director of the Hospital “Reumann Enz”.

The Martinez himself He is the one who would have “irregularly” vaccinated the mayor.

The mayor Juan Cruz Barton (center) and Gustavo Martínez, the director of the hospital who was displaced (right).

In the Reumann Enz hospital register, Barton is listed as a “chronic disease” patient. Strictly speaking, this category was not enabled to receive the vaccine on February 1, when the Alvearense mayor was inoculated with Sputnik V.

Health authorities learned of the case for journalistic inquiries. Then they made the decision to push him away.

Barton (Frente de Todos) and Martínez appeared publicly repeatedly during a coronavirus outbreak that affected Intendente Alvear, the small payment of the Heguy polo players.

Juan Cruz Barton, communal chief of Intendente Alvear, La Pampa. Facebook photo

The State Prosecutor, Romina Schmidt and the Undersecretary of Health, Gustavo Vera, asked the Office of the Administrative Investigations Prosecutor to investigate Director Martínez.

In addition, the authorities will inquire if he provided vaccines to relatives and relatives.

The Pampas UCR asked the provincial government -in charge of Sergio Ziliotto- to make public the lists of vaccinated people.

Report: Gustavo Laurnagaray, correspondent in La Pampa