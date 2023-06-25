The Dubai Nationality and Residence Prosecution referred the manager of a construction company to the court on charges of refraining from paying salaries, as he refused to pay the salaries of 215 workers for two months, as the accused admitted that the financial conditions in the facility were a reason for his refusal to pay their salaries.

The owner of the facility was referred to the court, and it issued a ruling fining him 5,000 dirhams for each worker, with a total of one million and 75 thousand dirhams.

The head of the Nationality and Residency Prosecution, Counselor Dr. Ali Hamid bin Khatim, the first public attorney, said that the owner of the establishment was referred to the Nationality and Residence Court, and the court issued a judgment in the presence of punishing the accused (the owner of the establishment) by fining him 5,000 for each worker against whom the violation occurred.

He noted the need for establishment owners to pay workers’ wages and not to evade or delay in delivering their dues, noting that workers should use the law and inform the competent authorities, stressing the role of the Nationality and Residence Prosecution and Residence Court in enforcing the law, ensuring that each party to the conflict obtains its rights, and ensuring justice and the rule of law. the law.