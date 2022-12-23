The Public Prosecution ordered the imprisonment of the director of a company in the private sector, after it was proven that he had employed more than 40 citizens in a nominal manner.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation had taken administrative measures, in accordance with the decision of the Council of Ministers concerned with “Nafis” sanctions, against an employer who appointed more than 40 citizens of his family members in a fictitious manner, and under one job title, to circumvent the Emiratization ratios and benefit from the benefits of “Nafis” programs. “.

The Ministry stressed the responsibilities of citizens in return for the benefits they enjoy from Nafes, pointing out that the support programs were established for them and in order to achieve real settlement rates, and therefore they should not accept any sham jobs that make them partners in violating legislation and laws, and exposing them to deprivation of rights. Privileges of “Nafes” initiatives in the future, and a severe penalty that includes stopping support and refunding the sums spent to the violating company.

The Ministry indicated that there is nothing to prevent the employment of relatives in one company, except that “employment cases must be subject to compatibility between educational and scientific qualifications, the job title, and the nature and requirements of the job. Before the owner of the company or his employees whom he appoints for this purpose.

The Ministry considers “fictitious localization” as a negative practice that occurs when a citizen is included in a company’s register with a formal job without real work, or they are re-employed in the same establishment with the aim of fraud. For its part, the Ministry imposes a package of penalties and administrative penalties against the violating companies, which may reach up to Referral to the Public Prosecution to take legal action in the event of proven fraud and manipulation.

The supervisory authorities in the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation are intensifying their inspection rounds to monitor any fraud and tampering with employee data, and the Ministry applies administrative penalties and fines against establishments that attempt to exploit the initiatives and programs of the Emirati Competitiveness Council “Nafes”, amounting to 100 thousand dirhams for each citizen, if Emiratization is proven. sham.

The Ministry provides channels that allow employees, employers and the community to report any violations in order to take the necessary measures from the inspection teams to ensure enforcement of the law and preserve the interests of both parties to the contractual relationship, by contacting the call center on the number 600590000, or through the Ministry’s smart application or the Ministry’s website or its pages on social networking sites.

The application of penalties to violating companies comes within the framework of implementing Cabinet Resolution No. 95 of 2022 regarding violations and administrative penalties related to “Nafes” initiatives and programs, which entrusted the Ministry and the UAE Competitiveness Council (Nafes) with applying administrative penalties according to jurisdiction.