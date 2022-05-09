The prosecutor asks for nine years in prison for a former director of a Cajamar branch in Águilas who will be tried as of Wednesday at the Provincial Court of Murcia accused of defrauding 7.5 million euros from almost sixty clients of this entity. According to the conclusions of the Public Ministry, the events occurred between 2005 and 2011, when Pedro HV, “abusing his status as director and acting with the aim of obtaining an illicit economic benefit, offered clients contracts in order to appropriate of all or part of the money he received. The prosecutor maintains that “the clients, faced with the apparent situation of legality and deceived because they thought that the contracts were legal, accepted them and gave them the money.”

Always according to the Prosecutor’s Office, “in addition to asserting his status as director, the defendant used bank material, such as papers and stamps, which made the contracts have more of an appearance of legality in the eyes of customers.” To get hold of the money, the director would have offered “manipulated time deposit books, contracts that were not constituted and receipt documents without formalizing,” details the Public Ministry.

The person suspected of carrying out this network “received sums of money and appropriated all or part of it. In addition, he abused the fact that clients thought they had the money in their accounts, since that is how it appeared in the passbooks». The prosecutor asks that Pedro HV compensate Cajamar with 7,524,949 euros corresponding to the dates on which the bank was paying the injured parties.