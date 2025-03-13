The director of ‘7291’ responds to Ayuso already his accusations that the documentary that premieres in RTVE is “misleading”

“I never imagined this impact,” said director Juanjo Castro, audiovisual professional with decades of television experience and that this Thursday premieres a documentary in RTVE that is conditioning the entire political agenda of the week. Your movie 7291 It will be broadcast tonight by 2 and the 24 -hour channel, after a special on the pandemic conducted by Xabier Fortes.

Castro’s work has had a discreet tour but with a deep footprint where he has been projected since in June last year he showed the documentary to the relatives of the victims, in a pass to which the former councilor Alberto Reyero also attended. When lighting the lights, those who lost their elders during those first weeks of the pandemic congratulated the director for their work, many of them in tears. “It was a story that had to tell, I couldn’t stay there,” he said later to this newspaper during the first interview about 7291.

Although his work went through some cinemas and has traveled through different rooms of the national geography, the announcement of the issuance of his work in RTVE, when five years of the pandemic are completed, has once again touched many sensitive fibers. And he has also reacted against the PP of Madrid, which for a few days has gone from ignoring the tape to criticize it from different spheres, including the Government of the Community of Madrid.

The executive led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso said Wednesday that the documentary was “misleading” because it includes a number that considers false and affirms that it was “an invention of the then counselor of the bouquet, Alberto Reyero.” And he believes that his television premiere responds to the interest of “using pain for his political interests,” in reference to the left.

Juanjo Castro has responded to Ayuso’s words with a statement in which he says: “I do not feel referred to when it is said that 7291 It is a misleading documentary, ”he says in his heading and then explain that he has financed this work. “There have been no subsidies or public aid. Nor do I belong to any party or political organization. ”

“Given some comments heard and read on social networks about the deceptive nature of my documentary, I would like to give some data, all perfectly verifiable in official documents, transparency portals and testimonies carried out in parliamentary headquarters with the obligation to tell the truth,” continues to then expose where the number that gives title to the documentary, the recordings that make it up, in addition to explaining that Madrid reached the highest mortality rate throughout Spain Pandemia, a fact that was accompanied by protocols that prevented patients from the elderly residences from hospitals.

Both the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and her Health Minister during the Pandemia, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, were invited by Castro to participate in the documentary, during their elaboration. But both leaders did not even answer their request. The words and explanations of both leaders do appear in the film, through their appearances in different sessions of the Madrid Assembly.

The television pass of 7291 arrives at RTVE after More Madrid asked in autumn that Telemadrid broadcast the documentaryfor which even a signature collection began, but the public chain has not yet offered this work or showed interest in doing so. Before, the film had had a brief and difficult step in cinemas, which was difficult to arrive due to the exhibition problems that documentaries usually have and more on a thorny issue at the political level like the one he tried. However, the rooms that bet on the tape saw how their rooms were filled in each pass they scheduled. The last pass was in Chamberí last Saturday.

“One of the good things of the documentary is that it is done with respect and criteria, contributing data,” explained Juanjo Castro in an interview with Somos Madrid just before the premiere, about how to set up a film for which he had very few media, and the one who dedicated innumerable hours of viewing, stopping at the sessions of the research commissions, selecting testimonies, looking for relevant data. “The people who see the documentary will verify that they try not to take sides, I have tried to understand the story,” he said.

But he also admitted that the viewer can experience a revelation to see it “as happened to me when making the movie, they will probably think that what happened was very strong.” “Another of the things that I feel proud is to have managed to explain something very complex. It is a theme that is not black and white. There are many gray and many nuances, ”he said.