Audrey Azoulay, last June in Paris. Antoine Gyori – Corbis (Corbis via Getty Images)

The entry this week of the United States into the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) represents an advance of multilateralism at a time of rivalry between powers and contempt between some of the international institutions. The return of the world’s leading power will immediately effect a multimillion-dollar injection of funds for the Paris-based organization. And it can rebalance power relations with China, which takes advantage of any retreat by the rival power to strengthen its global influence.

The US march of UNESCO on December 31, 2018, after stopping contributing to the budget seven years earlier, was an example of the danger that Washington runs when it leaves its chair empty. And it is that this vacuum is occupied by China. Something similar happened in 2020, when in the midst of a pandemic, the then US president, Donald Trump, announced that his country was leaving the World Health Organization (WHO). A year later, his successor, Joe Biden, backtracked and returned.

The return to Unesco is the result of years of negotiations but it has become effective in a few weeks. On June 12, the US requested re-entry by letter. On June 30, the General Conference of the organization, which brings together the 193 member states, approved the new member state by 132 votes in favor and 12 against. This Tuesday the entry became official. And, thus, an intermission that has lasted more than a decade came to an end, although a major question remains: what will happen if, in the 2024 US presidential elections, a candidate like the Republican Trump, hostile on principle to multilateralism and the UN , succeeds Democrat Biden.

In the meantime, it’s a moment of celebration for an organization often ranked second to the planet’s greatest challenges, but which deals with much more than the famous world heritage list, and has been active since its founding in issues like education in developing countries and now artificial intelligence. Some states have frequently used Unesco as a battleground to settle ideological differences or power struggles.

“Budget, [el reingreso] It is important: it will go back to being what the United States was, that is, the first contributor,” said the director general, the French Audrey Azoulay, a few days ago during a meeting with journalists at UNESCO headquarters. “What is also important”, she added, “is the political return, the fact that Unesco will return to a founding State and Unesco will tend even more towards universality: 194 members”.

The Biden Administration has committed to the payment of 150 million dollars annually in 2024 and to ask Congress for a similar annual sum for the coming years. It is a matter of covering both their contribution to the common budget and gradually returning the delayed expenses after eight years without contributing to the common budget and four and a half years outside the organization. In addition, the US will contribute 10 million euros voluntarily for education programs on the Holocaust, security of journalists, heritage preservation in Ukraine and technological and scientific education in Africa. The total debt rises to 616 million dollars.

In 2011, the US, under the Democratic president Barack Obama, decided to interrupt its budgetary contribution to Unesco due to the law that prohibits financing UN organizations in which Palestine sits as a full member. Palestine joined Unesco that same year. After coming to power in 2017, Trump precipitated the departure of an organization that, for decades, has been a favorite target of the most isolationist and unilateralist sectors of US politics.

It was not the first time that Washington had slammed the door. In 1984, with Ronald Reagan in the White House, he had already retired. It was the height of the Cold War, and Reagan considered the organization corrupt and acting as a platform for Soviet influence. He returned in 2002, curiously, with another Republican who was also accused of being a unilateralist and who was preparing the invasion of Iraq at that time: George W. Bush. At this time, the gesture was interpreted as a sign of goodwill towards the rest of the world.

financial manna

By now returning to Unesco, the US will provide a financial manna. And, due to its political weight, it can redefine its priorities, although Azoulay, the general director, does not believe that this implies a transformation of the organization. “I have the impression that UNESCO is quite solid in its strategy and objectives, and that it has a very clear roadmap,” she said in the aforementioned interview. “And this is because this roadmap is in the interest of the United States. More than to transform it, I think it wants to be part of this agenda. I think they will reinforce what we do right now. The future will tell. But there is no demand to change our agenda. They have boarded a moving train.”

Azoulay has carried out intense diplomatic work, with the Capitol in Washington on one side, and on the other with Israelis, Palestinians and other actors in the Middle East, in order to defuse the disputes that made it difficult for the US to return. , that the US Congress adopt a repeal of the law that prevents this country from belonging to a UN organization to which Palestine also belongs. The text of the repeal is explicit when it comes to justifying the decision: the objective, he says, is to “counteract Chinese influence and promote other national interests of the United States.”

The plan to repay the debts extends over several years, beyond 2024, so it could be interrupted if Biden’s successor in the White House decided to leave again. All this, and the precedent of the previous slamming of doors, indicates that the relationship between the US and UNESCO is not a solved problem.

“Nobody knows what the future of domestic politics in the United States will be, but you have to pay attention to something: there is a repeal, which has bipartisan support [en Washington]”, replies Azoulay. “The UNESCO that the United States abandoned,” he continues, “is not exactly the same as it was in 2023, although we know that the relationship of the United States with the UN, and not only with UNESCO, is always a bit complex, especially with Congress. , and it depends on the future of the executive power”. And he concludes: “Our obligation is to explain what UNESCO is, how useful it is to the international community and, as many people think, how important it is also to the interests of the United States.”

