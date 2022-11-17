The death of the president of the Russian Figure Skating Federation (FFKR), Soviet figure skater Alexander Gorshkov, is a huge loss. This was announced on Thursday, November 17, by the Director General of the FFKR Alexander Kogan.

“Alexander Georgievich devoted his whole life to figure skating, his contribution to the development of Russian and world figure skating is invaluable,” he said. TASS.

According to him, at such a moment it is difficult to find words. Kogan stressed that the entire family of Russian figure skaters, coaches and specialists mourns with the Gorshkov family.

The death of Alexander Gorshkov at the age of 76 became known earlier in the day. The FFKR press officer confirmed this information to Izvestia. The causes of death were not specified.

Gorshkov – Honored Master of Sports of the USSR. During his sports career, Gorshkov paired with Lyudmila Pakhomova. They became the first ever Olympic champions in ice dancing in 1976.

Since 2001, he has been a member of the Executive Committee of the Russian Olympic Committee, and from 1998 to 2010 he was the Chairman of the Ice Dancing Technical Committee of the International Skating Union, and has headed the Figure Skating Federation since 2010.