Ambassador Majid Al-Suwaidi, Director General, Special Representative for the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), called on member states to take ambitious measures to reduce the impacts on peace and security of rising sea levels and other climatic phenomena. , during an open debate held by the United Nations Security Council on February 14.
H.E. Dr. Ian Borg, Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Trade of Malta, chaired the open debate, which was organized under the theme “Rising Sea Levels: Implications for International Peace and Security”, and included briefings by H.E. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and Chaba Koroshi, President The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
In his speech, Al Suwaidi called for more funding to support vulnerable communities, stressing the UAE’s full support for the Early Warning for All initiative launched by the Secretary-General of the United Nations.
“The UAE believes in the urgent need for a coordinated response at the level of the multilateral system… as we must not neglect any aspect of the climate crisis, including its clear effects on international peace and security,” he said, adding, “Our commitment is here, and that includes our commitment All concerned bodies within the framework of their mandate, reversing the current path by taking comprehensive, effective and rapid action within the framework of climate action.
The UAE will host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, and will include the first global review to assess progress made in implementing the Paris Agreement.
On 13 February, the Swedish Ambassador hosted an informal discussion of a range of climate action actors, including representatives from major donors and leading voices from the Global South.
He also held a briefing session with diplomats from Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and these countries on common priorities in preparation for the Conference of the Parties (COP28).
In line with the UAE’s commitment to a fruitful partnership with the United Nations during the Conference of the Parties (COP28), the Swedish ambassador met with Mr. Selwyn Hart, Special Adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General on Climate Action and Assistant Secretary-General for Climate Action.
These discussions are a pivotal part of the “listening tour” that the Swedish ambassador and other climate action leaders are taking in the UAE, to ensure that the preparation process for the next session of COP28 is inclusive and consultative.
