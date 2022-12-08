Yesterday, the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Sagheer Al Ketbi, inaugurated the construction works of Prime Hospital for Heart, Lung and Oncology Diseases in Dubai Healthcare City (Phase Two), at an estimated cost of 450 million dirhams. in the emirate.

The new hospital, which will consist of nine floors and spread over an area of ​​33,000 square meters, will include three medical centers of excellence specializing in heart, lung and oncology diseases, to provide its latest diagnostic and treatment services to patients in these areas, including interventional coronary treatments, cardiac disorders, and cardiac rehabilitation services. And complex cardiac interventions, diagnosis and treatment of difficult and complex pulmonary infections, management and treatment of respiratory diseases, and the Center of Excellence for Cancer Care – which bears the name of the scientist Marie Curie – will provide an integrated set of services that cover medical and surgical oncology, and radiation oncology.

The hospital will also provide a package of diagnostic and therapeutic services related to all oncological surgeries, as robotic surgery specialized in techniques, hybrid operating rooms and hybrid catheterization laboratories will be used.

Al-Ketbi stressed the importance of this project, which will provide specialized treatment opportunities for patients with heart, lung and tumors, according to the best international medical protocols and practices based on the latest technologies, systems and smart solutions. the scientist.

The Director General of the Dubai Health Authority stressed the great interest that the authority attaches to supporting and strengthening the efforts of the private medical sector, motivating it and enabling it to invest in investment opportunities in the emirate, by providing all available facilities to be a strategic partner for the authority in developing the health care system in Dubai and achieving the goals and directives that the authority is working on. It seeks to achieve it in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

