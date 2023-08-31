Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, inspected the Special Tasks Sector, accompanied by Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Special Tasks Sector, Major General Engineer Nasser Sultan Al Yabhouni, Director of the Leadership Affairs Sector, and a number of officers, during a field tour within the inspection system to follow up on the efforts The sector is keeping pace with the development of the police and security work process.

During his tour, he was briefed on the modern devices and equipment that have been developed, and the vehicles and mechanisms used, which follow the latest practical methods in enhancing security gains, in order to improve police and security work, expressing his appreciation for the distinguished efforts of the members in performing their duties.

He held a meeting with the officers, and discussed with them the process of development work in the special missions sector, praising the care and support of the wise leadership, which was interested in adopting a comprehensive strategy and development initiatives for police and security work.

He stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to keep abreast of the global development in the areas of police and security work, follow up on developments, and upgrade its efforts in shaping the future, in line with the directives of the wise leadership and its vision in the process of continuous improvement and development by following the best advanced practices at the international level.

The “inspection system” aims to achieve the highest standards of police practices through the application of international regulations and specifications, which lead to enhancing performance and opening many channels of improvement and development of police work, in addition to consolidating the concept of control and discipline, identifying challenges, supporting success factors and rooting its work in the task sector. own.