Last October 19th she was involved in a bad accident: Patrizia Incollu didn’t make it and passed away in Nuoro hospital
After about two weeks of agony and prayers, she passed away Patrizia Incollu. The 57-year-old, director of the Badu ‘e Carros prison in Nuoro, was seriously injured in a car accident that occurred last October 19th. In the car with her was the chief superintendent of the Penitentiary Peppino Fois, who had lost his life instantly.
A very serious road accident which unfortunately, two weeks after its occurrence, led to the second victim.
The crash occurred last year October 19th, on the state road 389 that connects Nuoro to Lanusei. Driving the car was the chief superintendent of the penitentiary police Peppino Fois. At his side is the director Patrizia Incollu.
For reasons still unknown, at the Mamoiada intersection, they collided at high speed and head-on with a truck.
The 118 rescuers and the Fire Brigade intervened on site, and with difficulty they had extracted the bodies from the now destroyed cockpit.
For Peppino Fois, it had not been possible to do anything but observe the death. Director Incollu was still alive, but in desperate conditions.
Transported urgently at the San Francesco hospital in Nuororemained in a coma until Tuesday, when her family agreed to turn off the machines that kept her alive.
Condolences for the death of Patrizia Incollu
The woman’s family also agreed to the explant and the organ donation.
Huge the ache of those who knew the director and countless i condolence messages appeared on the web in the last few hours.
Andrea Soddumayor of Nuoro, on his account Facebook he wrote:
It is with great sadness that we learn the news of the loss of Patrizia Incollu, director of the Badu ‘e Carros prison in Nuoro, who died following a tragic road accident along state road 389 which occurred last 19 October, for which she was hospitalized in the department of intensive care at the San Francesco hospital. Dr. Incollu was much more than a director of a penitentiary institution, she was an exceptional figure who dedicated her life to the service of justice and the well-being of prisoners. We are close to her partner, her family and the entire prison administration in this moment of great pain. The city of Nuoro is united in mourning and in the memory of an extraordinary person.
