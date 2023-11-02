Last October 19th she was involved in a bad accident: Patrizia Incollu didn’t make it and passed away in Nuoro hospital

After about two weeks of agony and prayers, she passed away Patrizia Incollu. The 57-year-old, director of the Badu ‘e Carros prison in Nuoro, was seriously injured in a car accident that occurred last October 19th. In the car with her was the chief superintendent of the Penitentiary Peppino Fois, who had lost his life instantly.

A very serious road accident which unfortunately, two weeks after its occurrence, led to the second victim.

The crash occurred last year October 19th, on the state road 389 that connects Nuoro to Lanusei. Driving the car was the chief superintendent of the penitentiary police Peppino Fois. At his side is the director Patrizia Incollu.

For reasons still unknown, at the Mamoiada intersection, they collided at high speed and head-on with a truck.

The 118 rescuers and the Fire Brigade intervened on site, and with difficulty they had extracted the bodies from the now destroyed cockpit.

For Peppino Fois, it had not been possible to do anything but observe the death. Director Incollu was still alive, but in desperate conditions.

Transported urgently at the San Francesco hospital in Nuororemained in a coma until Tuesday, when her family agreed to turn off the machines that kept her alive.

Condolences for the death of Patrizia Incollu

The woman’s family also agreed to the explant and the organ donation.

Huge the ache of those who knew the director and countless i condolence messages appeared on the web in the last few hours.

Andrea Soddumayor of Nuoro, on his account Facebook he wrote: